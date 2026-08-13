 Tragic! Ceiling Plaster Falls On Baby’s Bed At Gwalior Hospital, 2-Month-Old Injured; 16 Children Evacuated | VIDEO
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Tragic! Ceiling Plaster Falls On Baby’s Bed At Gwalior Hospital, 2-Month-Old Injured; 16 Children Evacuated | VIDEO

A two-month-old baby suffered a leg injury after ceiling plaster fell on her bed at Kamla Raja Hospital in Gwalior. Staff evacuated 16 children from the ward and shifted them to the PICU for observation. The hospital suspected rain-induced dampness caused the plaster to fall. A similar incident reportedly occurred a week earlier, raising safety concerns.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, August 13, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
Tragic! Ceiling Plaster Falls On Baby’s Bed At Gwalior Hospital, 2-Month-Old Injured; 16 Children Evacuated | VIDEO
Ceiling Plaster Falls On Baby’s Bed In Gwalior Hospital, 2-Month-Old Injured | VIDEO | X

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A portion of plaster fell from the ceiling at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, injuring a two-and-a-half-month-old baby in the children’s ward, as reported on Thursday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Kamlaraja Hospital in Gwalior, raising serious concerns regarding medical facilities in the state.

Reports said, the baby suffered an injury to her leg when the plaster fell. The incident took place in the hospital’s children’s ward.

The hospital management suspected that rain-related seepage may have weakened the plaster and caused it to fall. The incident raised concerns over the condition of the hospital building and the safety of patients, particularly children.

Watch the video here:

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A video of the incident also surfaced on social media which showed the pieces of plaster spread all over the bed and also on the floor.

It is said, the incident took place in Ward No. 3 of the children’s ward on Tuesday morning.

A large piece of ceiling plaster fell onto the bed where a two-month-old baby, identified as Khushi, was sleeping. She suffered a minor injury to her leg.

Following the incident, hospital staff evacuated the ward and shifted 16 children to the PICU for observation. They were later moved back to a safe ward.

Hospital authorities suspected that rain-induced dampness caused the plaster to fall.

A similar plaster-fall incident had reportedly occurred in the same ward a week earlier, raising concerns over the condition of the government hospital building.

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