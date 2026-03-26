MP News: 9-Year-Old Boy Dies After Venomous Insect Bite In Chhatarpur, Succumbs On Way To Gwalior Hospital

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Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 9-year-old child died after being bitten by a venomous insect in Gwalior on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Bamitha police station area of Bamitha.

According to information, Mahendra Kushwaha (9), son of Kailash Kushwaha and a resident of Baharpura village, had gone to his farm on Wednesday afternoon around 3 pm when the insect bit him.

At first, the child felt mild pain, but his condition soon started getting worse. After reaching home, he informed his family about the incident.

His family quickly took him to the district hospital in Chhatarpur, where doctors began treatment. As his condition turned serious, doctors referred him to Gwalior for better treatment.

The family is in deep grief after the tragic incident, and relatives are in shock over the sudden death of the child.

The family rushed the child towards Gwalior in an ambulance for better treatment. However, his condition kept getting worse during the journey. Before the ambulance could reach the city, the child died on the way.

The family then brought him back to the district hospital in Chhatarpur, where doctors examined him and officially declared him dead.

Police carried out the required procedures after the incident and prepared a panchnama. The body was later sent for post-mortem to the hospital to determine the exact cause of death.

Doctors said the poison from the insect spread very quickly in the boy’s body.

Due to the rapid effect of the venom, his condition worsened within a short time and he could not be saved despite treatment.