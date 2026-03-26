MP News: Two Thieves Steal Car Parts in Jabalpur; CCTV Clip Shows Them Roaming In Market To Sell Stolen Items

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two bike-borne thieves stole parts from a parked car in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Wednesday. They were, later, caught on CCTV cameras roaming in a local market and trying to sell the parts.

When no shopkeeper agreed to buy them, the two men finally fled. The incident took place in the Gokulpur area under Ranjhi Police Station.

A CCTV video has surfaced from Gurandi Market showing two bike-borne thieves roaming around the market with the stolen items. In the footage, one of the men can be seen sitting on the back seat of the bike while holding the car stepney.

Watch the CCTV footage below :

Two bike-borne thieves stole a car wheel, speaker and other parts in Jabalpur and roamed around Gurandi Market for nearly an hour trying to sell the stolen items#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/Af8RAoLQJN — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 26, 2026

According to information, the two bike-borne thieves used an iron rod to open the door of a car parked outside a garage. They then stole a wheel, stepney, jack, speaker and music player from the vehicle.

The car belonged to Altaf Khan, who runs a motor garage near Gokulpur. On the night of March 22, he closed the garage and went home. When he came back around 11 am the next day, he noticed that one wheel of his Indica car was missing. After checking inside the vehicle, he found that the player, speakers and stepney were also missing.

When he looked under the car, the jack was still there but the wheel had been removed. Altaf checked nearby CCTV cameras but the thieves were not clearly seen. After this, he filed a complaint at the police station.

Since the car wheel was missing, Altaf called a trader in Gurandi Market to buy wheels. The trader told him that earlier that morning two young men had come to the market on a bike with two wheels and a speaker tray. They kept moving around the market trying to sell the items, but when no one bought them, they left.

Altaf said that near his garage there are old abandoned buildings of the Gun Carriage Factory which have now become a hideout for criminals. He said that some youths gather there in the evening, drink alcohol and plan thefts.

According to him, the two thieves were riding a racing bike and looked around 20 to 22 years old.

Police have started searching for the two bike-borne thieves using CCTV footage.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said the complaint has been registered and police have been instructed to identify and arrest the suspects soon.