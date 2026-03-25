MP News: Leopard Injures 5 In Sendhwa, Animal Killed; Villagers Allege Negligence |

Man-animal conflict: Villagers expressed anger against the Forest Department, alleging that earlier warnings about leopard sightings were ignored.

Leopard injures 5, animal killed

FP News Service

Sendhwa

A leopard attack in Junapani village of Barwani district on Wednesday left five villagers injured and triggered panic in the area. The animal later died after being found injured.

The incident occurred when Jeevan, 28, was watering his fields and was attacked by the leopard. His father, Nandu, rushed to rescue him and struggled with the animal before losing consciousness. The leopard went on to injure three other villagers, identified as Kalyan Singh, Chintu and Suresh, before residents drove it away using sticks.

All five injured were taken to the Varla Community Health Centre and later referred to Sendhwa for further treatment.

Villagers expressed anger against the Forest Department, alleging that earlier warnings about leopard sightings were ignored. They also claimed that another leopard may still be present in the area.

Divisional Forest Officer IS Gadaria said the leopard was found injured at the spot and died while being transported to the Varla range office. A post-mortem is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

MLA Montu Solanki and forest officials visited the village and reviewed the situation, urging residents to remain alert near forest areas.