MP News: Massive Fire Erupts At Jabalpur Game Zone; Youth Burnt Alive | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a game zone in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, which charred a youth to death while he was alive, as reported on Thursday.

The incident took place at the Funingo Game Zone located in Manegaon on the Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway under Bargi police station limits.

According to police, the fire was so intense that the body recovered from the spot has been reduced to a skeletal form, making identification impossible at this stage.

Fire brigade teams, with around half a dozen fire tenders and water tankers, managed to bring the blaze under control after a long and difficult operation.

At the time of the incident, staff members and a welder were present at the location. Visitors, including children, fled the scene to save their lives.

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Deceased's identity remains unclear

Initially, after extinguishing the fire, the fire department had stated that there was no loss of life. However, during a late-night search operation conducted by police, a burnt human skeleton was discovered at the site.

Following the discovery, senior police officials and the forensic science team reached the spot and began an investigation.

After completing legal formalities, the remains were sent to the medical college for post-mortem.

Officials said that a DNA test will be conducted after the post-mortem to establish the identity of the deceased.

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Short circuit suspected

Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was caused by a short circuit during welding work.

The deceased is suspected to be either Vashu Gupta or Vedant Diwan, both reportedly associated with the fun park, but confirmation is awaited.

Police and forensic teams are continuing a thorough investigation, and another search operation will be carried out at the site.