MP News: Massive Fire In Gwalior Apartment; Ground-Floor Chemical Warehouse Sparks Blaze, 25 Families Escape

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A massive blaze broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday. Residents managed to save their lives by jumping from their roof to adjacent ones just in the nick of time.

According to reports, the fire broke out at 'Rajshree Apartment', a residential complex in Gwalior's Khurje Wale Mohalla housing around 25 families.

Chemical warehouse on ground floor

Notably, the ground floor of the complex housed a chemist's shop and a chemical warehouse, which was stocked with drums of sanitiser.

As soon as the fire ignited, smoke spread rapidly throughout the entire apartment building. Residents rushed out of their flats, used ropes to bridge the gap between buildings, and climbed onto their neighbours' roofs to somehow save their lives.

It is reported that the fire originated within the chemical warehouse itself. Although the flames did not extend to the exterior of the building, the entire apartment complex was engulfed in smoke, creating a severe risk of asphyxiation.

Jumped off to neighbour's roof

During the incident, most of the children were inside their homes studying. Initially, residents attempted to exit via the stairwell; however, due to the overwhelming volume of smoke, they began to struggle for breath.

Upon realising, everyone—including the children—raced toward the roof and jumped across to the neighbouring building.

First responders acted swiftly

Navigating through the city's narrow lanes made it difficult for the fire brigade to reach the scene; nevertheless, the administration and fire department personnel demonstrated remarkable promptness.

In addition to the fire tenders from the Gwalior Municipal Corporation, fire brigade units from the BSF (Border Security Force) and the Air Force were also summoned to assist.

Police and administrative officials also arrived on the scene swiftly.

The collector of Gwalior has convened a consultative meeting with merchants and business owners to devise strategies for safeguarding human lives during fire incidents, during which they will receive crucial training.

Property reduced to ashes

Fortunately, there were no casualties in the fire. However, household belongings were reduced to ashes; the administration and the fire brigade were stretched to their absolute limits, and had a major tragedy occurred, it would have been extremely difficult for the administration to explain, particularly given that no effective curbs have yet been imposed on the operation of chemical warehouses within residential areas.

Notably, Gwalior has witnessed similar fire tragedies in the past. Incidents in areas like Mochi Oli and Indarganj have previously resulted in loss of lives. In May 2020, a fire in a residential building being used as a chemical warehouse in Indarganj claimed seven lives.