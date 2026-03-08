MP News: Woman Dies As Massive Fire Ravages Businessman’s House In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died and five members of her family sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out in their home in Kotwali police station area in Gwalior on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ankita Agarwal, wife of Sachin Agarwal. She sustained severe burns and was first taken to a nearby hospital. Later, she was referred to Apollo Hospital but she died during treatment.

As per reports, brothers Girraj, Dinesh and Hariom lived in the house with their families. The family owned a business.

Six family members were inside the house when the fire broke out around 4pm. As thick smoke and heavy flames rose from the building, panic spread in the area. Local residents immediately rushed to help and informed the fire department and police.

More than 10 fire engines were deployed at the spot. Firefighters broke windows to enter the house and rescued five members to safety. Ankita was rushed to the nearby hospital.

The fire was later brought under control after considerable effort.

Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh arrived at the scene and assessed the situation. Congress MLA from Gwalior East Satish Sikarwar and state Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar also reached the spot and inquired about the incident from officials on the ground.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The administration and police are investigating the matter to find out what triggered the blaze.