Bhopal News: Health, Equality In Focus As Women Doctors Speak Out | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health care institution heads, who are women, advocated better health for women and gender equality. For 2026, the UN theme is "Rights. Justice. Action.

For ALL Women and Girls," highlighting the need to close gaps in legal protections and ensure equal justice. Better health ensures a brighter future for families, they added. Free Press talked to these women heads, medical college deans and hospital directors, on this issue.

Putting health first

Dr Saloni Sadana, National Health Mission (NHM) director said, “Health workers hardly pay attention to their own health while discharging duty.

They should understand that better health ensures a better future. I suggest health care workers take their health seriously and go for regular check-ups. They should also motivate others for HPV vaccines, administered to girls aged 14–15 for protection against cervical cancer.”

Balancing life, empowerment

Dr Kavita N Singh, Dean, Gandhi Medical College said, “Every woman should be happy, healthy, safe and empowered, with the best possible balance between professional, social and personal responsibilities.

We are creating awareness and giving better opportunities to patients and employees in line with the theme. A holistic approach to improving societal attitude towards women and gender equality is key.”

Turning rights into action

Dr Manisha Shrivastava, Director, Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre said, “For 2026, the UN theme is 'Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,' highlighting the need to close gaps in legal protections and ensure equal justice.

This applies in health care too. All theoretical possibilities should convert into practical reality in key areas: empowering women through preventive care, reducing maternal mortality, focusing on mental health of health care workers and patients, and promoting equality in health.”