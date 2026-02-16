Ghaziabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts In Factory In Inderlok Area | Dramatic Video

Massive Blaze Erupts In Factory In Ghaziabad (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out in a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Monday (February 16). The factory was located in the Inderlok area. Seven fire tenders reached the spot after receiving information and launched an operation to douse the blaze. Senior officials also rushed to the spot.

Dramatic visuals of the blaze also surfaced online. In the clip, a thick envelope of black smoke could be seen engulfing the area.

Visuals From The Spot:

#WATCH | Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a factory in Inderlok area. 7 fire tenders are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.



(Video: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/mHRCxa7GwX — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

Panic gripped the locals after the incident. The reason for the blaze is not yet ascertained. So far, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties in the fire.

The extent of collateral damage was also not known.

More details are still awaited.

Fire At Chemical Factory In Rajasthan:

Earlier in the day, seven people lost their lives in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in Bhiwadi. A video of black smoke billowing out of the building also surfaced online. Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra urged the government and the administration to take immediate action on the matter.

#WATCH राजस्थान: खैरथल-तिजारा जिले के भिवाड़ी में एक केमिकल फैक्ट्री में लगी आग में 7 लोगों की जलकर मौत हो गई। उनके शव बरामद कर लिए गए हैं। आग बुझाने का काम जारी है। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।



(वीडियो सोर्स: फायर डिपार्टमेंट) pic.twitter.com/0ce3ZbOyP4 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 16, 2026

"In the district of Khairthal-Tijara, in Bhiwadi, a chemical factory caught fire and killed 8-10 people. Many people have been injured. There has been heavy damage... The government and administration should take immediate action," Dotasra said as quoted by ANI.