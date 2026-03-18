Indore Fire: 7 Dead After Short Circuit In EV Charging Point Triggers 10 Gas Cylinders To Explode At Brijeshwari Annexe Colony— Visuals Surface

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven people died and three others were seriously injured after a major fire broke out early Wednesday morning in Indore.

The fire occurred after over ten gas cylinders caught fire and exploded.

The incident took place in Brijeshwari Colony near Bengali Square.

According to police, an electric car was on charge outside the house of the Pugaliya family when a short circuit happened around 4 am. The car caught fire and the flames quickly spread to the house.

Watch the video below :

A massive fire broke out in Preeti Nagar, near Chhota Rajwada, within the jurisdiction of the Tilak Nagar Police Station in Indore.

- Six people, including the homeowner Manoj Pugalia, have lost their lives.

- The major tragedy occurred late at night after a car suddenly caught… pic.twitter.com/Qg4olMR9eO — Abhinav (@Abhinav_gloria) March 18, 2026

Several gas cylinders kept inside the house exploded one after another, causing loud blasts that shook the area. Part of the house also collapsed, trapping people inside.

Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the house belonged to Manoj Pugaliya, who ran a polymer business. Some flammable chemicals were also stored in the house, which made the fire more intense.

Initial investigation suggests the fire started after an explosion at the electric vehicle charging point and spread from the car to the house. More than 10 gas cylinders and flammable chemicals inside the house worsened the situation.

Police also found that electronic door locks were installed in the house. When the power supply stopped during the fire, the locks did not open, trapping people inside. Rescue teams had to break the doors to enter.

इंदौर, मध्य प्रदेश: पुलिस कमिश्नर संतोष सिंह ने कहा, "तड़के करीब 4 बजे हमें तिलक नगर के पास बृजेश्वरी एन्क्लेव इलाके में आग लगने की घटना की जानकारी मिली। हमारी रेस्पॉन्स टीमें फायर ब्रिगेड के साथ तुरंत मौके पर पहुंच गईं... फायर इंजन और पानी के होज़ का इस्तेमाल करते हुए, हमने… pic.twitter.com/KDii82rYGr — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) March 18, 2026

Fire brigade teams later reached the spot and controlled the fire after a long effort. Police are investigating the incident. Several relatives were also present in the house at the time of the accident.

#WATCH | Indore | Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya says, "This incident is very sad and alarming. The fire was triggered by the charging point of the EV, which is a matter of concern. We have asked the officials to constitute an expert committee to investigate the… https://t.co/B2nIqHeSsY pic.twitter.com/1sRv9GlAch — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

State minister Kailash Vijayvargiya called the incident very sad and alarming. He said an expert committee should be formed and proper safety guidelines prepared to prevent such incidents in the future.