Indore Fire: 7 Dead After Short Circuit In EV Charging Point Triggers 10 Gas Cylinders To Explode At Brijeshwari Annexe Colony— Visuals Surface

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven people died and three others were seriously injured after a major fire broke out early Wednesday morning in Indore.
The fire occurred after over ten gas cylinders caught fire and exploded.
The incident took place in Brijeshwari Colony near Bengali Square.
According to police, an electric car was on charge outside the house of the Pugaliya family when a short circuit happened around 4 am. The car caught fire and the flames quickly spread to the house.
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Several gas cylinders kept inside the house exploded one after another, causing loud blasts that shook the area. Part of the house also collapsed, trapping people inside.
Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said the house belonged to Manoj Pugaliya, who ran a polymer business. Some flammable chemicals were also stored in the house, which made the fire more intense.
Initial investigation suggests the fire started after an explosion at the electric vehicle charging point and spread from the car to the house. More than 10 gas cylinders and flammable chemicals inside the house worsened the situation.
Police also found that electronic door locks were installed in the house. When the power supply stopped during the fire, the locks did not open, trapping people inside. Rescue teams had to break the doors to enter.
Fire brigade teams later reached the spot and controlled the fire after a long effort. Police are investigating the incident. Several relatives were also present in the house at the time of the accident.
State minister Kailash Vijayvargiya called the incident very sad and alarming. He said an expert committee should be formed and proper safety guidelines prepared to prevent such incidents in the future.