 MP News: 38-Year-Old Plumber Dies After Tractor-Trolley Runs Over Bike In Bhopal, Injured Driver Flees
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MP News: 38-Year-Old Plumber Dies After Tractor-Trolley Runs Over Bike In Bhopal, Injured Driver Flees

A 38-year-old plumber, Manoj Vishwakarma, died after a tractor-trolley hit his bike in the Parwalia area of Bhopal on Thursday morning. The trolley’s wheel ran over his head, causing death on the spot. The tractor later overturned in a nearby field. The driver fled the scene. The body was sent to Gandhi Medical College for post-mortem.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 26, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old man died after a tractor-trolley hit his bike in Bhopal on Thursday.

The driver of the tractor trolley was also injured in the accident, as the tractor overturned down a mud path.

The accident occurred in the Parwalia area of Bhopal on Thursday morning.

According to police, the accident took place around 10:30 am when Manoj Vishwakarma was on his way to work.

The tractor-trolley hit his bike on the main road, and its wheel ran over his head, leading to his death on the spot.

About Manoj Vishwakarma

Manoj, a resident of Ratanpur Colony on Parwalia Road, worked as a plumber. The accident happened about one kilometre away from his house.

He got married in 2015 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

After the collision, the tractor moved off the road, went down a mud path and overturned in a nearby field. The driver was also injured in the accident.

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Police said the accused driver fled the spot after the crash. A search is underway and officials said he will be arrested soon.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to the mortuary of Gandhi Medical College.

Woman Run Over By Car After Dispute Over Petty Issue In Indore

Recently, a software engineer was allegedly run over by a car over petty issue in Indore on Wednesday night.

Locals said a father-son duo deliberately sped up the car and hit her after she and other residents of the building, objected to their plan of renting out a penthouse on Airbnb.

Read full story below :

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The incident occurred at Sagarshree Enclave in Shiv Vatika Township in the MR-11 area under Lasudia police station.

The deceased was identified as Shampa Pathak. She worked as a software engineer at Infosys. She had recently shifted to the apartment with her husband and two children on March 13.

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