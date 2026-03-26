Indore News: Software Engineer Run Over By Car For Objecting To Penthouse Owner's Airbnb Plan At Sagarshree Enclave-- Disturbing CCTV Footage Viral

Indore News: Woman Ran Over By Car Over Penthouse Dispute, Dies -- CCTV Fotage |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A software engineer was allegedly run over by a car in Indore on Wednesday night. Eyewitnesses said that a father-son duo deliberately sped up the car and hit into her, after the she, along with the other building residents objected to their plan of renting out penthouse for Airbnb.

The incident occurred at Sagarshree Enclave, Shiv Vatika Township, MR-11 area under Lasudia police station.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Shampa Pathak. She was a software engineer at Infosys who had recently shifted to the apartment with her husband and two children on March 13.

#WATCH | #Inore: Woman Loses Life After Car Runs Over Her Allegedly During A Dispute Over A Penthouse; Incident Caught On CCTV #IndoreNews #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/CgpOmEKDhc — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 26, 2026

Accused into custody

Police have taken the accused, Mohit Chaudhary, and his father, Kuldeep Chaudhary, into custody.

The dispute arose over two penthouses purchased by the Chaudharys, which they were renting out commercially via Airbnb.

Residents objected, citing increased footfall of outsiders. A local councillor tried to mediate the issue on Sunday, but talks failed.

An argument escalated over the issue on Wednesday night, and Mohit Chaudhary allegedly ran over Shampa. Police said Kuldeep Chaudhary was also in the car.

The horrific incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the campus. It shows the driver deliberately speeding up the car, and within seconds, rammed into the woman.

According to Shampa’s husband, Saurabh Pandey, Mohit deliberately ran over his wife, causing severe head injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she was declared dead.

Residents stated that the penthouse was illegal, not part of the original building plan, and had previously caused disputes due to parties and outsiders visiting late at night.

Police are investigating the case and further action will follow.