Indore Fire Tragedy: Child’s Skeletal Remains Recovered After Six Days Of Fire |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The skeletal remains of a child were recovered on the sixth day from the debris of businessman Manoj Pugalia’s house, which was gutted in a fire that claimed eight lives.

The discovery was made when police and family members were attempting to retrieve essential belongings from the site.

Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha said the family had requested the recovery of items, including clothing and a washing machine. A joint team comprising the police, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and family members visited the site.

The remains were found after a foul smell emanated from the rubble on the first floor, prompting a closer search in the presence of relatives. Following the recovery, the remains were buried at Mukti Dham with full dignity, Lodha said.

The remains are believed to be those of seven-year-old Tanay, as only a partial body had been recovered earlier and he was on the first floor at the time of the incident.

Allegations of Police Negligence

The incident has raised questions over possible negligence by the police. Despite six days passing and knowledge that the boy’s body had not been fully recovered on the day of the fire, no earlier attempt was made to search the debris.

Police said the house was completely ravaged by flames and water, leaving debris scattered across the premises. They said the remains were mixed with rubble, making identification difficult.

They added that the discovery was made only after the foul odour drew attention to the spot.

Neighbours’ Complaint Ignored

Residents of Brajeshwari Annex had raised concerns on Monday over a strong stench emanating from the sealed house.

Neighbours said they had informed the police, fearing decomposing remains were still inside. Locals said the smell, consistent with decaying organic matter, had spread in the area.

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Police did not act on the complaint on Monday and attributed the smell to rotting food.

Earlier, teams from West Discom and an electric vehicle manufacturer had inspected the house, but the remains were not detected at the time.