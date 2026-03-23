Indore Fire Tragedy: Stench Triggers Panic Among Neighbours |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of the Brajeshwari Annex have raised an alarm over an unbearable stench emanating from the house of businessman Manoj Pugalia, which was recently gutted in the fire that claimed eight lives.

Concerned neighbours have complained to the police, fearing that decomposing human remains may still be left inside the sealed property.

Locals reported that a strong odour, consistent with decaying organic matter, was spreading through the neighbourhood. Many believe the house may still contain a few remains of the victims. This concern is heightened by the fact that the body of one victim, Tanay Jain, has not been fully recovered, and his remains were only found.

Smell might be of rotten foods: Police

Police believe the smell is coming from the kitchen, where food in the refrigerator has likely rotted over several days.

Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha said the smell might be from rotting food, as the family members also reported the same. The house remains officially sealed and locked for further inspection. No one, including family members or neighbours, is permitted to enter. The kitchen was severely damaged in the fire.

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A team from the Indore Municipal Corporation will also inspect the house before handing it over to the family to determine whether the building structure is habitable, as the cylinder blasts caused cracks in the walls.