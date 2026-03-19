Indore Fire Tragedy: Kids Tried To Save Grand Parents But Could Not Survive Blaze |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the fire at businessman Manoj Pugliya’s two-storey house in Brajeshwari Annex, it has emerged that his three sons were sleeping in rooms on the first floor along with two children, Tanay (seven) and Rashi (11).

As flames and smoke began rising from below, Pugliya’s sons and their mother tried to rescue family members sleeping on the ground floor. However, due to dense smoke and flames, they were unable to reach them. They made repeated attempts to save Manoj Pugliya, his brother-in-law Vijay Sethiya, Sethiya’s wife, daughter and another child, but could not succeed.

Neighbour Bharat Jain said that the two children who were upstairs went down to the ground floor to try to save their grandparents and other family members. By then, thick smoke had spread, and they could not return upstairs.

As cries for help were heard, Bharat Jain and his brother Mahendra Jain, along with others, broke the aluminium grill on the first floor. They tied a rope to the grill and pulled it forcefully to break it, enabling them to rescue four trapped family members.

Aluminium grill helped rescue

Golu Shah, who does iron work, said Pugliya had initially wanted to install an iron grill on the first floor for safety. However, he was advised to install an aluminium grill instead.

Shah and Bharat Jain said that if the grill had been made of iron, it would have been difficult to break it and carry out the rescue. The aluminium grill could be broken using a rope, which helped in saving four people.

Residents also said the fire may have started due to a spark from an electric pole.

Bharat Jain said the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, but several residents claimed to have seen a spark on an electric pole. The fire then spread to a vehicle parked below and subsequently to the house.

Residents alleged negligence by the electricity department, saying many electric poles in the area have a cluster of wires and cables. They suspect a short circuit in the pole caused the fire, and that burning material from the cables may have contributed to its spread.

Survivor breaks down after returning home

A 25-year-old fire survivor, Harshit Pugliya, broke down after being discharged from hospital and reaching Terapanth Sabha Bhawan, where his family is currently staying. He hugged his mother and wept, still traumatised by the incident that claimed eight lives, including his father Manoj.

Doctors said Harshit has been unable to overcome the psychological impact of the tragedy and advised counselling. He had been admitted with breathing difficulty and throat irritation caused by toxic gas exposure, which reduced his oxygen level below 84%.

According to Dr Nikhilesh Jain, Harshit showed elevated carboxyhaemoglobin levels and was treated with oxygen therapy, injections, nebulisation and medication. He has now been discharged with advice for regular medication and follow-up.

Doctors said fire incidents often leave lasting mental trauma, causing recurring distress. Psychological counselling has been recommended to help him recover emotionally and cope with the aftermath of the tragedy.