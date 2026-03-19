Indore Fire : 'Despite Safety Jackets, Fire Team Was Reluctant To Enter Building For Rescue...' Survivor Saurabh Pugliya Slams Authorities; Reveals EV Charger Was Not Even Connected-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the devastating fire at Indore's Brijeshwari Colony claimed eight lives in a family, survivor Saurabh Pugliya narrated the entire ordeal, detailing the sequence of events of the wee-hours horror.

He slammed the authorities, including the fire brigade and police staff, for negligence and unhurried action. Pugliya alleged a delay in arrival of the fire-brigade and non-cooperation from the fire fighters, emphasising that a smoother and coordinated rescue operation would have saved the lives of his father and wife.

"The fire brigade vehicle arrived one hour late, while a water tanker drove past the location. He claimed it took additional time to guide the tanker back to the spot, wasting 1-1.5 hours in total. Despite wearing fire safety jackets, the team was reluctant to get inside the building for rescue. Seeing inaction, I, along with friends, entered the house, only to find charred bodies of my father and wife."

'Transformer sparked fire, not EV'

Contradicting police team's preliminary investigation that a short circuit in the EV charging point led to fire, which further triggered blast in two LPG cylinders, Saurabh Pugaliya said that the electric car was not even connected to the charger.

"It was sparking in the transformer near my house, which ignited the blaze, leading to further blasts in the LPG cylinders."

Watch the video below :

📽️ Sourabh Pugliya, Son Of Deceased Manoj And Husband Of Deceased Simran, Denise Any Fault From EV Charger; Claims Delay In Fire Brigade Arrival#IndoreFire #MadhyaPradesh #Indore #MPNews pic.twitter.com/dAtUaKvuZg — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 19, 2026

He strongly criticised the response of emergency services, claiming that if help had arrived on time, his family members could have been saved for sure.

He said, he repeatedly contacted officials and the police, complaining that the emergency teams were not responding effectively. He also alleged that ambulances did not arrive immediately, took over an hour to arrive.

Pugaliya also spoke about a heated exchange with a fire brigade official during the operation. According to Saurabh, when he asked the officials to direct water towards the burning structure, the official allegedly responded angrily, telling him to do it himself.

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The tragic incident occurred early Wednesday morning in Indore when a massive fire broke out at the residence of businessman Manoj Pugliya and left two others seriously injured.

According to initial statements from officials, the fire was believed to have started after a short circuit at an electric vehicle charging point outside the house.

Officials said a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the blaze and examine the allegations regarding the response of emergency services.