Indore Fire: CM Mohan Yadav Visits Brijeshwari Colony After Tragic Blaze Kills 8; Meets Four Pugaliya Survivors, Assures Them Full Support

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after horrific blaze killed eight people in Indore, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited to meet the kin of the deceased on Thursday.

The CM reached Brijeshwari Colony around 1pm and met the four survivors of the Pugaliya family. He gave condolences and offered garlands to the portraits of the deceased.

During his visit to Indore, the Chief Minister inspected the fire-damaged house and interacted with officials from the district administration, police and fire department to understand the sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

He met the injured survivors and family members of the victims, assuring them of full support from the state government.

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Eight members of a family lost their lives after a short circuit at an EV car charging point triggered the explosion of over ten gas cylinders kept inside the house in Indore.

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Initial investigations suggest that more than ten gas cylinders were kept inside the residence, and their explosions further worsened the fire.

Officials also found that the house had electronic door locks installed. When the power supply was cut off during the fire, the locks failed to open, trapping several people inside until rescue teams broke the doors.

Fire brigade teams, police personnel and local residents rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations for several hours before bringing the fire under control.

A massive fire broke out in Preeti Nagar, near Chhota Rajwada, within the jurisdiction of the Tilak Nagar Police Station in Indore.

- Six people, including the homeowner Manoj Pugalia, have lost their lives.

- The major tragedy occurred late at night after a car suddenly caught… pic.twitter.com/Qg4olMR9eO — Abhinav (@Abhinav_gloria) March 18, 2026

Yadav expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and said the government stands firmly with the affected families during this difficult time.