Bhopal News: Fire Department On Alert After Indore EV Charging Tragedy | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following a tragic incident in Indore where eight members of a family lost lives in a fire caused by a short circuit reportedly during electric vehicle charging, the fire department here has alerted itself. No fire incident related to EV charging has been reported in Bhopal so far.

According to fire department officials, electric vehicles are safe but overheating, overcharging of battery or electrical faults can potentially lead to sparks and cause fire.

BMC Fire Officer Saurabh Patel said negligence in basic electrical safety was a key factor behind such incidents. People frequently use low-quality or weak charging cables, which can overheat and increase the risk of short circuits and fire, he added.

He advised EV users to ensure regular maintenance of home electrical systems, including wiring and switchboards, and to check that cables are neither damaged nor loosely connected, as this can lead to short circuits and sparks. Fire officials also advised people not to store multiple LPG cylinders together at home.

An EV showroom sales manager said electric car charging systems are designed with high safety standards. The home-installed charging units typically include Miniature Circuit Breakers and distribution boxes along with automatic cut-off mechanisms, which makes the process largely secure.

Present stock

At present, Bhopal Fire Department has 42 fire vehicles including two hydraulic units, 13 fire two-wheelers, 13 pump tenders, 15 water tenders, two water browsers and two water tankers. Four more tankers are expected to be added soon and five temporary fire stations are being set up for emergency response.