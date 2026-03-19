Indore Fire Tragedy: Married Just 1.5 Months Ago, Newlywed Pugaliya Couple Gets A Miraculous Escape

Indore Fire Tragedy: Married Just 1.5 Months Ago, Newlywed Couple Ecscapes Tragedy; Lose 8 Family Members |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The horrific fire incident in Indore’s Brijeshwari Annex engulfed 8 people, and somehow, spared 5 including the newlywed couple Somil and Sakhi.

Somil and Sakhi tied the knot just 1.5 months ago, on January 23.

Somil’s last minute escape

When asked about the incident, Manoj Pugliya’s son Somil narrated the entire mishap and told how he, with his mother and 2 brothers, escaped from the fire.

He said, “I was asleep when the fire broke out and only woke up after it had already spread. Thick, dark smoke filled the house. It made it impossible to see anything. The ground-floor door was locked from the inside, leaving us trapped. I, along with my mother Sunita, my elder brother Saurabh and my younger brother Harshit managed to reach the balcony, as its door was still open.”

FP Photo

Indore Fire: 7 Dead After Short Circuit In EV Charging Point Triggers 10 Gas Cylinders To Explode At Brijeshwari Annexe Colony pic.twitter.com/a4yCvrRAjb — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 18, 2026

He added, “We shouted for help until our neighbours came. They placed a ladder from their house, and we escaped after breaking the balcony’s iron grills. After getting out, we tried to go back inside to rescue others, but the fire had spread too quickly, making it impossible.”

#MadhyaPradesh –

A fire broke out in #Indore due to a short circuit while an electric car was being charged, resulting in the deaths of seven people. Several gas cylinders kept near the car began to explode. pic.twitter.com/FB2ACfuoH9 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 18, 2026

Sakhi’s return got delayed

Somil's wife Sakhi was saved due to a delay in her return to her in-law’s place from her maternal home.

According to family members she went to her parental home after the wedding and was scheduled to return on Tuesday itself. However, the plan was postponed because the family considers Tuesday inauspicious for such events.

The delay ended up saving her life, as the fire had already broken out early Wednesday morning before she could get back.

What was the matter?

A massive fire broke out in Preeti Nagar, near Chhota Rajwada, within the jurisdiction of the Tilak Nagar Police Station in Indore.

- Six people, including the homeowner Manoj Pugalia, have lost their lives.

- The major tragedy occurred late at night after a car suddenly caught… pic.twitter.com/Qg4olMR9eO — Abhinav (@Abhinav_gloria) March 18, 2026

इंदौर, मध्य प्रदेश: पुलिस कमिश्नर संतोष सिंह ने कहा, "तड़के करीब 4 बजे हमें तिलक नगर के पास बृजेश्वरी एन्क्लेव इलाके में आग लगने की घटना की जानकारी मिली। हमारी रेस्पॉन्स टीमें फायर ब्रिगेड के साथ तुरंत मौके पर पहुंच गईं... फायर इंजन और पानी के होज़ का इस्तेमाल करते हुए, हमने… pic.twitter.com/KDii82rYGr — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) March 18, 2026

#WATCH | Indore | Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya says, "This incident is very sad and alarming. The fire was triggered by the charging point of the EV, which is a matter of concern. We have asked the officials to constitute an expert committee to investigate the… https://t.co/B2nIqHeSsY pic.twitter.com/1sRv9GlAch — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

Early Wednesday morning, a massive fire broke out at the Pugaliya family’s home in Brijeshwari Colony near Bengali Square.

Police said the blaze started around 4 am due to a short circuit while charging an electric car outside, which quickly spread to the house.

Two LPG cylinders inside exploded, and electronic door locks failed during the power outage, trapping residents until rescue teams forced the doors open.