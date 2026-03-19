Indore Fire Tragedy: Married Just 1.5 Months Ago, Newlywed Pugaliya Couple Gets A Miraculous Escape

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The horrific fire incident in Indore’s Brijeshwari Annex engulfed 8 people, and somehow, spared 5 including the newlywed couple Somil and Sakhi.
Somil and Sakhi tied the knot just 1.5 months ago, on January 23.
Somil’s last minute escape
When asked about the incident, Manoj Pugliya’s son Somil narrated the entire mishap and told how he, with his mother and 2 brothers, escaped from the fire.
He said, “I was asleep when the fire broke out and only woke up after it had already spread. Thick, dark smoke filled the house. It made it impossible to see anything. The ground-floor door was locked from the inside, leaving us trapped. I, along with my mother Sunita, my elder brother Saurabh and my younger brother Harshit managed to reach the balcony, as its door was still open.”
FP Photo
He added, “We shouted for help until our neighbours came. They placed a ladder from their house, and we escaped after breaking the balcony’s iron grills. After getting out, we tried to go back inside to rescue others, but the fire had spread too quickly, making it impossible.”
Sakhi’s return got delayed
Somil's wife Sakhi was saved due to a delay in her return to her in-law’s place from her maternal home.
According to family members she went to her parental home after the wedding and was scheduled to return on Tuesday itself. However, the plan was postponed because the family considers Tuesday inauspicious for such events.
The delay ended up saving her life, as the fire had already broken out early Wednesday morning before she could get back.
What was the matter?
Early Wednesday morning, a massive fire broke out at the Pugaliya family’s home in Brijeshwari Colony near Bengali Square.
Police said the blaze started around 4 am due to a short circuit while charging an electric car outside, which quickly spread to the house.
Two LPG cylinders inside exploded, and electronic door locks failed during the power outage, trapping residents until rescue teams forced the doors open.