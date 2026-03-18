Indore Fire News: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over 8 Deaths In Indore Fire Mishap; Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid For Victims’ Families, ₹50k For Injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over loss of 8 lives in the tragic fire incident that occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday night.
He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the families of each deceased and ₹50k for those injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.
The Prime Minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and extended condolences to the affected families.
The announcement was shared on the official X handle of the Prime Minister Office which read, “Deeply pained by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 : PM”
What was the matter?
A massive fire broke out in Indore’s Brijeshwari Colony in the wee hours of Wednesday morning due to a short circuit in an electric car.
8 people lost their lives and two others were seriously injured in the incident.
Police said the fire started around 4 am due to a short circuit while an electric car was being charged outside the Pugaliya family’s house.
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The car caught fire, and the flames quickly engulfed the entire house, triggering blasts in 2 gas cylinders stored inside.
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Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire began after a blast at the electric vehicle charging point.
The flames spread from the car to the house, and the presence of 12 gas cylinders made 2 of them to explode along with flammable chemicals made the situation more severe.