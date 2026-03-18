Indore Fire: Newlywed Daughter-In-Law Escapes Death After Return Gets Delayed By A Day; Over 10 Cylinders Stored For Her Welcome Event

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The tragic blast that killed eight people in Indore on Wednesday could have claimed another life, but a twist of fate saved the family’s newlywed daughter-in-law.

She narrowly escaped death after her return to her in-laws’ home in Indore was delayed by a a day.

Notably, a short circuit occurred while an electric car was being charged outside the house in Indore's Brijeshwari Colony. More than ten LPG cylinders were stored at that time, which began exploding one after another, triggering a powerful blaze which trapped the family members inside.

Cylinders stored for event to welcome new daughter-in-law

According to the sources close to the family revealed that the large number of cylinders had been brought in for a planned family function. The family had organised an event to formally welcome their newlywed daughter-in-law, Sakhi, who had married Soumil Pugaliya on January 23, 2026.

Catering arrangements were being made at the house, and the cylinders were meant for cooking during the gathering.

Indore Fire: 7 Dead After Short Circuit In EV Charging Point Triggers 10 Gas Cylinders To Explode At Brijeshwari Annexe Colony pic.twitter.com/a4yCvrRAjb — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 18, 2026

In a coincidence, Sakhi was not present in the house at the time of the fire. She had gone to her parental home after the wedding and was expected to return earlier this week. Family members said she was originally scheduled to travel back on Tuesday, but the plan was postponed as the family considered Tuesday inauspicious for such events. Her return was instead planned for Wednesday.

The delay ultimately saved her life, as the fire broke out early Wednesday morning before she could return.

#MadhyaPradesh –

A fire broke out in #Indore due to a short circuit while an electric car was being charged, resulting in the deaths of seven people. Several gas cylinders kept near the car began to explode. pic.twitter.com/FB2ACfuoH9 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 18, 2026

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According to information, the incident occurred in Brijeshwari Colony near Bengali Square early in the morning when a massive fire broke out in the house of the Pugaliya family.

According to police, the blaze started around 4 am after a short circuit occurred while an electric car was being charged outside the house. The vehicle caught fire and the flames soon spread to the building.

Inside the house, more than ten LPG cylinders were stored, which began exploding one after another.

Electronic doors failed to open

Officials added that the house had electronic door locks installed. When the power supply failed during the blaze, the locks did not open, trapping people inside until rescue teams broke the doors.