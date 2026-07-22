MP Assembly Passes Historic UCC Bill 2026 Amid Protests And Stormy Debates | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026 amid repeated disruptions and protests by Congress MLAs, who demanded that the Bill be referred to a select committee and argued that implementing 27% reservation for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) was a greater priority.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar adjourned the House twice as members from the Treasury and Opposition benches exchanged slogans.

Participating in the debate, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav raised slogans of "Jo Hindu hit ki baat karega, wahi desh par raj karega" and "Jai Shri Ram". Defending the Bill, he said it would ensure equal rights for women and bring uniformity in civil laws without interfering with religious practices.

Yadav said the law would prohibit polygamy and that anyone entering into more than one marriage would face imprisonment. "Only those who marry once will live on the soil of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

He added that a person deceiving a wife through a live-in relationship could face up to five years' imprisonment.

Divorce outside the court would not be recognised, while live-in relationships would be regulated. The Bill also provides equal property rights for men and women, while allowing marriages to be performed according to individual customs, he said.

The Chief Minister accused the Congress of practising vote-bank and appeasement politics by opposing the Bill. He claimed the legislation was aimed at empowering women and said even Muslim men and women had supported it. "This sin will sink the Congress," he said.

Earlier, Congress MLA Arif Masood urged that the Bill be referred to a select committee, saying the party would accept the committee's recommendations.

Citing Article 29 of the Constitution, he expressed concern that the UCC could adversely affect Muslims and sought protection of their constitutional rights.

He also pressed for amendments moved by him. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar supported the demand for referring the Bill to a select committee.

Congress MLAs later trooped into the Well of the House, raising slogans, while BJP legislators countered with slogans of their own. The House was first adjourned for 10 minutes.

When proceedings resumed, Congress members again entered the Well demanding 27% reservation for OBCs, forcing another adjournment for 15 minutes.

Before the Bill was passed, Speaker Tomar rejected amendments moved by Congress MLAs Arif Masood and Atif Aqueel.