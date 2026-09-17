BJP National President Nitin Nabin To Visit Ujjain On September 17, BJP Plans Grand Welcome And Diya Event | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar MP and BJP divisional in-charge Lata Wankhede said party national president Nitin Nabin, who will visit Ujjain for the first time on Thursday, will be accorded a grand welcome with a rally and at around 100 stages along the route.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of continuous service, Wankhede said Ujjain will light 33 lakh earthen lamps as a mark of blessings.

Nabin and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in the ceremony. She said the occasion was a matter of enthusiasm and pride for every BJP worker.

She said the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' programme would demonstrate the organisation's activity down to the booth level, with families joining to express gratitude for Modi's long-standing public service.

At 11 am, MP Anil Firojiya will distribute tricycles to persons with disabilities at Dussehra Maidan as part of a programme highlighting Modi's service initiatives.

Wankhede said Nabin will arrive at Sadawal helipad at 5.15 pm and proceed in a procession to Shankaracharya Square.

He will be welcomed at around 100 stages set up by social organisations, office-bearers of various mandals and members of different communities.

From Shankaracharya Square, he will leave for Dutt Akhara and travel by boat to Ramghat. At 7 pm, he will light a lamp at Ramghat and participate in the 'aarti', followed by a welcome and his address. He will subsequently attend a 'bhajan' programme.

Of the 33 lakh lamps, 19 lakh will be lit at Ramghat and other ghats along the Kshipra river, nine lakh will create an image of Modi's face at Kartik Mela Ground and five lakh will be lit at Mahakal Lok.

On Sep 18, Nabin will attend the 'Bhasma Aarti' at 4 am and leave for Indore at 9.30 am.