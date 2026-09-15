Ganesh Chaturthi 2026! Collector Shivam Verma Opens 12-Day Festival At Khajrana Ganesh Temple In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore collector and president of the Khajrana Ganesh Temple Management Committee Shivam Verma on Monday inaugurated the 12-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival at the city's renowned Khajrana Ganesh Temple.

Verma performed traditional prayers and rituals at the temple, formally marking the festival's start.

Municipal commissioner and administrator Kshitij Singhal, along with senior officials and members of the temple management committee, attended the inauguration.

The administration has planned a series of religious and cultural programmes throughout the festival.

The temple will host special decorations, daily worship, 'bhajan' evenings and cultural performances, making it a major attraction for devotees during the celebrations.

The inaugural day featured flag worship, followed by the distribution of 'laddoo prasad' among devotees. A large number of devotees gathered at the temple, with considerable enthusiasm witnessed on the opening day.

The administration is also focusing on ensuring the smooth conduct of the celebrations and providing devotees with a well-organised and spiritually enriching experience.

With Collector Verma leading the inauguration, the festival has begun with a strong administrative focus alongside its religious significance.