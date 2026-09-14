Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ In Indore: Congress Claims Oral Nod, Steps Up Student Outreach | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid suspense over permission from the Indore Development Authority (IDA) for the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme, the city Congress claimed permission had been granted orally, though formal approval is still awaited.

Congress state president Jitu Patwari said on Sunday that if permission was denied, the party would hold the Sept 19 programme featuring Rahul Gandhi on the road. He said the programme was non-political and aimed at raising education-related issues.

The Congress has deposited Rs 10.08 lakh with IDA for a three-day temporary lease of nearly 12,000 square metres of land opposite Regional Park. The party said the approval process was still underway.

Patwari said Congress would follow all rules and seek permission from the administration, police and other departments. He said the party was ready to pay even Rs 10 crore if required.

Congress had earlier sought permission for Nehru Stadium, but the administration denied it. The event was subsequently shifted from Sept 12 to Sept 19.

City Congress president Chintu Choukse claimed the party had received oral permission and would get formal approval soon.

Rahul’s ‘Goonj’ gains momentum in

Political activity has intensified ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme, scheduled for Sept 19.

Former MLA Satyanarayan Patel led an outreach campaign in Musakhedi, meeting students and young people despite severe waterlogging and urging them to register and participate in large numbers.

Patel said examination scams, paper leaks and alleged injustice against students must be strongly raised. He called upon the youth to unite and make the programme a powerful platform for their concerns.

The event is gaining political significance as Congress seeks to strengthen its outreach among students and young voters by highlighting examination-related issues and constitutional rights.

The Musakhedi campaign also brought the city’s waterlogging problem into the political spotlight.

Those present included Youth Congress state president Yash Ghanghoria, general secretary and organisation in-charge Chetan Chaudhary, Aman Bajaj, councillor Sudama Chaudhary, Block Congress president Santosh Yadav, Jagdish Joshi, Tarachand Kathanwal, Vinod Jagtap, Chichu Neta, Dhawan Yadav, Vinod Kharate, Devendra Chauhan, Rajju Pandit, Manish Hada, Hanuman Pal, Babla Yadav and Babbu Yadav.