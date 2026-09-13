Convocation: 270 Newly Qualified Cas Receive Certificates In Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The certificates of qualification were awarded to 270 newly qualified chartered accountants in a grand and dignified convocation ceremony held on Saturday. It was organised by the Indore Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the welcoming of guests. Distinguished guests present at the ceremony included ICAI central council member CA Pankaj Shah, Central India Regional Council vice-chairman CA Ankush Jain, Indore Branch chairman CA Samkit Bhandari, vice-chairman CA Milind Wadhwani, secretary CA Narayan Somani, CA Lavish Tated, CA Megha Jain, and CA Jayesh Shah.

The guests were welcomed with saplings, symbolising environmental conservation and a message of greenery. Indore Branch chairman CA Samkit Bhandari welcomed the guests and congratulated and extended best wishes to all the newly qualified members.

ICAI central council member CA Pankaj Shah inspired the newly qualified chartered accountants to discharge their duties with professional excellence, a commitment to continuous learning, integrity, and high ethical values. The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem.

This was followed by the robe ceremony, a group photo session, and the presentation of certificates to 270 newly qualified chartered accountants. An atmosphere of immense enthusiasm and pride prevailed among the new CA members and their families.

The Indore Branch organised a grand, well-coordinated, and impressive event, which was highly appreciated by the attending members, newly qualified CAs, and guests. This convocation ceremony proved to be a memorable, proud, and inspiring beginning to the professional lives of the newly qualified chartered accountants.