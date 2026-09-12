Indore ITI Hosts IndiaSkills 2026-28 Workshop To Boost Participation Of MP Youth | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An awareness workshop for the IndiaSkills Competition 2026-28 was organised at the Government Divisional Industrial Training Institute (ITI) on Friday to encourage greater participation of youth from Madhya Pradesh in the national-level skill competition.

The workshop aimed to inform students and representatives of various institutions about the competition process, opportunities available at different levels, and the registration procedure.

MPSSDEGB assistant director Ashu Kumar Sahu and training superintendent (technical) Rajesh Sharma addressed the participants and explained the various stages of the IndiaSkills competition.

They encouraged students and young people to identify skill areas that suit their interests and abilities and to participate actively in the competition.

Government Divisional ITI, Indore, principal Reena Solanki, assistant director Pooja Patel, and other officials, employees, and representatives of participating institutions were also present.

A key focus of the workshop was on expanding outreach and ensuring that more eligible youth register for the competition.

Officials stressed the need to organise awareness-cum-registration camps at educational and training institutions to facilitate participation.

The initiative aims to provide skilled youth with a platform to showcase their talent and compete at national and international levels.

Participants were urged to use the opportunity and help bring recognition to Madhya Pradesh and India through their skills.