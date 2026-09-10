32-Year-Old Beautician Found Dead In Hotel Room; Companion Untraceable In Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old beautician was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in the Piplyahana area under Tilak Nagar police station limits on Wednesday. The man who checked into the hotel with her allegedly rushed her to a hospital after her condition deteriorated before disappearing.

According to Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha, the deceased was identified as Sonila Sharma, a resident of Nanda Nagar who worked as a receptionist at a beauty parlour in Musakhedi.

Sonila arrived at Hotel LX in Piplyahana at around 2:15 pm on Wednesday. Approximately an hour later, Deepak Khandelwal, a pipe trader, joined her in the room. Around 30 minutes after his arrival, Deepak rushed to the reception in a state of panic, stating that Sonila's health had suddenly deteriorated. Hotel staff assisted him in taking her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Before fleeing the scene, Deepak called Sonila's father to inform him of the situation.

Preliminary investigation indicates poisoning as the cause of death, though police officers inspecting the hotel room also uncovered evidence suggesting she may have attempted hanging. The body has been sent for an autopsy to establish the exact cause of death.

Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Lodha further said police have seized and are reviewing the hotel's CCTV footage. They are also searching for Deepak Khandelwal for questioning to ascertain the sequence of events.

Investigations revealed that Sonila had been separated from her husband and was living with her father.