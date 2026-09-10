 Bhopal MANIT Gears Up For 15th Tooryanaad; 4,000 Students From 22+ States To Join 12 Competitions
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Bhopal MANIT Gears Up For 15th Tooryanaad; 4,000 Students From 22+ States To Join 12 Competitions

MANIT Bhopal will host the 15th edition of Tooryanaad ’26 from September 11 to 13, with over 4,000 students from more than 22 states participating in 12 flagship competitions. The three-day festival will feature music, dance, theatre, debate and poetry, with folk singer Mame Khan and Rock N Roots opening the event.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 10, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Bhopal MANIT Gears Up For 15th Tooryanaad; 4,000 Students From 22+ States To Join 12 Competitions
Bhopal MANIT Gears Up For 15th Tooryanaad; 4,000 Students From 22+ States To Join 12 Competitions | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, will host the 15th edition of Central India's largest inter-college festival, Tooryanaad '26', from September 11 to 13.

Centred on the theme, Bharat: Arya, Adhyatma, Abhyudaya (India: Heritage, Spirituality and Progress), the three-day event aims to celebrate Indian culture, spiritual legacy and national pride.

Students’ president Arpita Choudhary told media persons on Wednesday that over 4,000 students representing more than 22 states would participate.

It will feature 12 flagship competitions spanning literature, music, dance, theatre and debate and will carry prizes worth Rs 2 lakh.

Under this festival, cultural and creative activities like Paridhanika (fashion show), Kavi Sammelan (poets' meet), Chhatra Sansad (students’ parliament), street play, dance, singing and All India Youth Kavi Sammelan will be organised, where participants from across the country will display their talent and creativity.

The event will open with a performance by Rajasthan's famous folk artist Mame Khan and his band Rock N Roots.

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