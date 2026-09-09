Bhopal Medical Interns Protest Day-3: 'Itni Mehengai Hai, ₹14K Mein Kya Hota Hai...' Doctors Demand Monthly Stipend Hike| VIDEO

MP Medical Interns Protest: The Bhopal medical interns protest intensified on Day-3 on Wednesday, as protesters remained adamant on their demands of stipend hike and sought accountability. The scene resembles a Gen-style gathering at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with media persons roaming around and taking statements from the protesting doctors. Intern doctors blocked road, causing traffic jam along VIP Road.

In a video surfaced on social media, one of the doctors can be seen speaking about the action taken by the Madhya Pradesh government during the MP medical interns protest. The protesters complained that they were attacked with water cannons and faced a lathi charge. The students can be heard questioning whether the action taken against them was justified.

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Medical interns stage protest in Bhopal, demand stipend hike. pic.twitter.com/JTC5jq0iqa — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 8, 2026

The protest site has now transformed into a Gen-Z-style gathering, as MBBS interns in Bhopal have completely blocked the road and continued their daily activities at the same location. Videos from the doctors' protest in Bhopal show protesters playing LUDO, eating and sleeping at the protest site while continuing their demand for a stipend hike.

When asked about the stipend increase, one of the students said, “Itna kam milta hai, hum apne parents ko support karna chahte hain.” He added, “Kabhi kisi ko batana bhi achha nahi lagta.” Expressing his concern over depending on his parents financially, he said, “Hum 25-26 saal ke ho gaye hai, abhi bhi apne ghar waalon se paise lene padte hai.”

During the Madhya Pradesh doctors protest, the situation escalated, following which authorities allegedly used lathi-charge and water cannons against the protesters. Several visuals from the Bhopal doctors protest viral video have surfaced, showing police personnel allegedly beating protesters as they moved forward while raising slogans.

The medical interns are demanding an increase in their monthly stipend from ₹14,337 to ₹30,000, stating that the current amount is insufficient to support their needs.