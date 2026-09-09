Bhopal Traffic Update: Medical Interns Continue Protest On VIP Road; Jam On 1-Km Stretch Along Retghat-Dargah As Only One-Way Road Open| VIDEO

Bhopal Traffic Update: Medical interns in Bhopal continued their protest against the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday, demanding a stipend hike from ₹14,337 to ₹30,000. The interns’ protest has disrupted traffic as medicos blocked around a 1-km stretch from Retghat Square to Dargah on VIP Road. Only one side of the road is currently open for vehicles, causing traffic disruption in Bhopal.

Several videos of the protest have surfaced, showing final year students doing MBBS internship, sitting on the road and blocking traffic. In some visuals, police personnel can be seen standing with barricades and managing the traffic.

The visuals also show traffic being disrupted due to the protest, with commuters facing difficulty while passing through the affected stretch.

Watch the VIDEOS below :

Medical interns continue to stage protest in Bhopal, demand hike in monthly stipend from ₹14,337 to ₹30,000.



According to the delegation of interns, there are 3,655 MBBS interns in government and private medical colleges in the state, of which 2,055 are studying in government… pic.twitter.com/fxzgp5TY7x — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 9, 2026

According to the delegation of interns, there are around 3,655 MBBS interns in government and private medical colleges across Madhya Pradesh. Of these, 2,055 are studying in government medical colleges.

The medical students said they will continue their protest until they receive a written assurance from the state government about the stipend hike.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Intern doctors in Bhopal block roads while protesting against the state government over various demands



A protestor says, "Till we get it in writing that our stipend will increase, we will continue protesting... We have not received any information on… pic.twitter.com/nRVZV4vSdW — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026

One of the protesters said, “Till we get it in writing that our stipend will increase, we will continue protesting. We have not received any information about any conclusion yet, but we will see what happens.”

The interns are demanding that their stipend be raised to ₹30,000 per month, saying the current amount of ₹14,337 is not enough.