Bhopal Intern Doctors Protest: Talks With Govt Fail, Medicos Refuse To Retreat Without Written Order On Stipend Hike & Police Action | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Logjam continued as talks between the state government and protesting MBBS interns failed on Tuesday over stipend hike.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla held discussions with representatives of the doctors.

He told doctors that the matter of increasing the stipend would be discussed after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's return from Dubai visit.

However, the intern doctors maintain that the agitation will not end with mere talks. They will call off the protest only after receiving a written order regarding the stipend hike and action taken against those responsible for the police crackdown.

MBBS interns continued their protest for the second consecutive day on Tuesday at Kamla Park-Kilol Park Square, about 500 metres from CM House, for stipend hike and 'One Nation-One Stipend'. Heavy police force was deployed with traffic diversion.

The agitation has impacted medical operations at Hamidia Hospital. Regular OPD services and scheduled surgeries are being boycotted.

While some doctors are present in the OPD, a large number of junior doctors have joined the protest, disrupting routine hospital functioning.

However, emergency services continue, and critically ill patients are receiving treatment in the emergency ward.

Usually, Hamidia Hospital OPD is around 2,000 and many had no option but to wait in queues for three to four hours.

The situation was further aggravated by the suspension of registration slip issuance. Medical college professors attended to those patients who had already obtained their registration slips.

JUDA suspends OPD in state in support of MBBS interns

Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) has resolved to suspend routine clinical services including OPD, non-emergency hospital activities throughout the state with immediate effect.

However, all emergency services, trauma, ICU, labour room, critical care, other essential healthcare services will continue.