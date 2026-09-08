MP Intern Doctors’ Strike Day 2: OPDs Shut Across State, Route To Chief Minister’s Residence Blocked | VIDEO

Bhopal Intern Doctors' Protest Day 2: OPD Services Shut Across State, CM Residence Route Blocked | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh doctors’ strike over an MBBS intern stipend hike continued on Tuesday, with intern doctors shutting OPD services at government hospitals across the state. The intern doctors’ protest intensified after alleged police action against doctors in Bhopal and disrupted healthcare services in Indore, Ratlam and other cities. Protesters continued the Kamla Park agitation near Hamidia Hospital, while emergency services remained operational despite the statewide strike and closure of routine outpatient departments for patients.

𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗡 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗔 𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘. 𝗧𝗪𝗢 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗥𝗨𝗣𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗗𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗦. 𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗕𝗟𝗘𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚, 𝗕𝗥𝗨𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗗 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗥𝗨𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗗 𝗧𝗢 𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗬



This is how Madhya Pradesh answered doctors who asked for a fair stipend.



₹14,337 a… pic.twitter.com/Afb96A3xX3 — DrSaranshVerma (@DrSaranshverma) September 8, 2026

Hum doctors hai koi criminal nhi



Water cannons fired at intern doctors in Bhopal as they demand their monthly stipend be increased to at least ₹30,000 arguing that ₹14,337 a month is too low for their workload and living costs. pic.twitter.com/5LGMolb2Ia — The Indian Idiot (@theindianidiot) September 7, 2026

Doctors block road

In Bhopal, intern doctors spent the night sitting on the road near Kamla Park. Police blocked routes leading to the Chief Minister’s residence and increased security in the area.

Heavy jam continues from VIP to Polytechnic |

Bhopal Police said the protesters had initially agreed to move towards the eastern gate but later allegedly pushed towards the emergency gate. He said this prompted police to use a water cannon.

The protesters accused police of using batons during Monday’s junior doctors’ protest, leaving several doctors injured. They said police were informed about Tuesday’s road blockade three hours in advance.

Heavy jam continues from VIP to Polytechnic |

The doctors said they would continue the protest until the government held official talks with them over the stipend hike.

Visuals from Bhopal intern doctors' protest

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

🚨🩺: Bhopal police use water cannon on protesting doctors demanding stipend hike from ₹14,337 to ₹30,000.



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recently increased intern doctor stipends to ₹25,000, with MP doctors demanding similar action.#Bhopal #DoctorProtest #StipendHike #PoliceAction pic.twitter.com/4V10lVhnH7 — Gaurav Verma (@GauravVerm629) September 8, 2026

Traffic, patients affected

The Kamla Park protest affected traffic across central Bhopal, with congestion reaching Kohefiza. Traffic disruptions were also feared in Lalghati, Jahangirabad, Jinsi and Bagda Pul.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari visited the protest site and demanded that the Health Minister meet the doctors. Criticising the barricades near the Chief Minister’s residence, he said the area had been turned into an ‘India-Pakistan border’.

Only Gate No. 2 of Hamidia Hospital remained open for patients, attendants and emergency cases. This increased traffic pressure on the Royal Market road.

With intern and junior doctors staying away from work, only Gandhi Medical College professors were attending to patients. The government hospital OPD closure led to long queues and affected healthcare services across Madhya Pradesh.