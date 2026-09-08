 MP Intern Doctors’ Strike Day 2: OPDs Shut Across State, Route To Chief Minister’s Residence Blocked | VIDEO
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MP Intern Doctors’ Strike Day 2: OPDs Shut Across State, Route To Chief Minister’s Residence Blocked | VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh intern doctors continued their strike over a stipend hike on Tuesday, shutting OPD services at government hospitals across the state. The protest disrupted healthcare services in several cities, while emergency services remained operational. In Bhopal, doctors staged a road blockade near Kamla Park, leading to traffic disruptions and demands for government talks.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 08, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
MP Intern Doctors’ Strike Day 2: OPDs Shut Across State, Route To Chief Minister’s Residence Blocked | VIDEO
Bhopal Intern Doctors' Protest Day 2: OPD Services Shut Across State, CM Residence Route Blocked | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh doctors’ strike over an MBBS intern stipend hike continued on Tuesday, with intern doctors shutting OPD services at government hospitals across the state. The intern doctors’ protest intensified after alleged police action against doctors in Bhopal and disrupted healthcare services in Indore, Ratlam and other cities. Protesters continued the Kamla Park agitation near Hamidia Hospital, while emergency services remained operational despite the statewide strike and closure of routine outpatient departments for patients.

Doctors block road

In Bhopal, intern doctors spent the night sitting on the road near Kamla Park. Police blocked routes leading to the Chief Minister’s residence and increased security in the area.

Heavy jam continues from VIP to Polytechnic

Heavy jam continues from VIP to Polytechnic |

Bhopal Police said the protesters had initially agreed to move towards the eastern gate but later allegedly pushed towards the emergency gate. He said this prompted police to use a water cannon.

The protesters accused police of using batons during Monday’s junior doctors’ protest, leaving several doctors injured. They said police were informed about Tuesday’s road blockade three hours in advance.

Heavy jam continues from VIP to Polytechnic

Heavy jam continues from VIP to Polytechnic |

The doctors said they would continue the protest until the government held official talks with them over the stipend hike.

Visuals from Bhopal intern doctors' protest

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

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Traffic, patients affected

The Kamla Park protest affected traffic across central Bhopal, with congestion reaching Kohefiza. Traffic disruptions were also feared in Lalghati, Jahangirabad, Jinsi and Bagda Pul.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari visited the protest site and demanded that the Health Minister meet the doctors. Criticising the barricades near the Chief Minister’s residence, he said the area had been turned into an ‘India-Pakistan border’.

Only Gate No. 2 of Hamidia Hospital remained open for patients, attendants and emergency cases. This increased traffic pressure on the Royal Market road.

With intern and junior doctors staying away from work, only Gandhi Medical College professors were attending to patients. The government hospital OPD closure led to long queues and affected healthcare services across Madhya Pradesh.

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