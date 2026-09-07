Bhopal Intern Doctors’ Protest: Police Use Water Cannons To Stop March Towards CM Residence; Protestors Demand Stipend Hike | VIDEO

Bhopal Intern Doctors’ Protest: Police Use Water Cannon To Stop March Towards CM Residence; Protestors Demand Stipend Hike | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension erupted at Bhopal’s Hamidia Hospital after intern doctors attempting to march towards the Chief Minister’s residence were stopped by police on Monday. Police used a water cannon after protesters tried to cross barricades, leading to a scuffle between the two sides. One intern doctor was reportedly injured after being hit by the water cannon and was admitted to hospital. The doctors are demanding that their monthly stipend be increased from ₹14,337 to at least ₹30,000.

₹30,000 stipend maangna crime hai kya?



Madhya Pradesh ke MBBS interns fair stipend ki demand lekar CM residence ki ओर बढ़े -जवाब मिला barricades, police force & water cannons.

Doctors criminals nahi hain. Dialogue चाहिए, repression नहीं.

Doctors deserve dignity, not water… pic.twitter.com/4akdyhJbmm — medicopenia_155 (@medicopenia_155) September 7, 2026

Bhopal Doctors Protest Over Stipend Hike Demand

The intern doctors said the Madhya Pradesh government had verbally assured them that their stipend would be increased. However, no official order has been issued so far.

Following the delay, the doctors decided to march towards the Chief Minister’s residence to meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and present their demand.

Intern doctor Mohit Mishra said the protesters wanted to meet the Chief Minister peacefully, but the administration deployed a heavy police force outside Hamidia Hospital.

“We first raised our demand through constitutional means and followed all the rules. We decided to march only after our concerns were not heard. Our protest is completely peaceful,” Mishra said.

DOCTORS BEING TREATED AS CRIMINALS



₹30,000 stipend maangna crime hai kya?



MBBS interns in Madhya Pradesh marched towards the CM residence demanding a fair ₹30,000 monthly stipend.



The response? Barricades, police force and WATER CANNONS.



These are doctors demanding fair… pic.twitter.com/YE4fxxZ4nq — Nachiket Bhatia (@bhatia_nachiket) September 7, 2026

Hamidia Hospital Protesters Clash With Police

Police had surrounded the hospital premises and placed barricades near the gates to stop the doctors from marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence.

During the protest, some intern doctors allegedly broke through the hospital gate and police barricades. They then reached the main road near Fatehgarh and staged a sit-in protest.

Videos from the spot reportedly showed some protesters attempting to cross the barricades while police personnel tried to stop them. Police subsequently used a water cannon to disperse the protesting doctors.

One intern doctor sustained injuries after being hit by the water cannon and was taken to hospital for treatment.