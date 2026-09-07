IndiGo Jabalpur-Indore Flight Cancelled Due To Technical Fault, 45 Passengers Stranded At Airport

IndiGo Flight Cancellation: Jabalpur-Indore Plane Cancelled Due To Technical Glitch; 45 Passengers Affected |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The unforeseen cancellation of IndiGo’s Jabalpur-Indore flight left 45 passengers stranded at Jabalpur’s Dumna Airport on Monday, triggering confusion and anger among travellers. The passengers expressed frustration after being informed about the Dumna Airport flight cancellation at short notice. Following the uproar, IndiGo Airlines officials assured them that alternative arrangements would be made to accommodate them on connecting Jabalpur-Indore flight.

According to IndiGo officials, flight 6E7315, which arrived in Jabalpur from Hyderabad on Monday morning, was scheduled to fly to Indore with 45 passengers. However, the aircraft could not take off after a technical fault was detected.

Passengers at Dumna Airport said the last-minute cancellation disrupted their travel plans. Several travellers claimed they had important work scheduled in Indore and were inconvenienced due to the sudden change.

IndiGo makes alternative arrangements for passengers

IndiGo officials said efforts were being made to arrange alternate travel options for affected passengers at Dumna Airport. Some travellers were accommodated on connecting flights to Indore, while others chose to reschedule their journeys or cancel their tickets.

Passengers said the flight cancellation affected their entire travel schedule and caused inconvenience. They sought better communication from the airline in such situations to avoid last-minute disruptions.

The incident comes amid growing concerns among air travellers over flight delays and cancellations caused by operational and technical issues.

Further details about the matter are awaited.