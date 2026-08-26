Air India Express Delhi-Indore Flight Delayed Over 3 Hours, Passengers Flag AC Issue | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Indore was delayed by more than 3 hours on Wednesday, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Flight IX1090 was scheduled to depart from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 1:10 pm. It was later rescheduled for 3 pm but failed to take off at the revised time as well.

Passengers claimed that the aircraft’s air-conditioning system was not functioning properly.

Amid the heat and humidity, several passengers were seen using pamphlets to fan themselves while waiting inside the aircraft. Women, children and elderly passengers were also reportedly on board.

According to information received later, the flight landed in Indore at around 5:15 pm.

However, passengers had to remain inside the aircraft for nearly 30 minutes after a switch used to shut down the engine reportedly failed to work. They were allowed to disembark after the technical issue was resolved.

Passengers expressed anger over the prolonged delay, faulty AC and the airline’s services.

Indore airport PRO Ramswaroop Yadav had earlier said that the flight had not reached the city and that the reason for the delay was not immediately available. The airline had not issued a detailed clarification at the time of reporting.