CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Indore–Abu Dhabi Flight Under MP Civil Aviation Policy 2025 | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ending a four-month wait, the state again got an international air link as the Indore-Abu Dhabi-Indore service was launched from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar (DABH) Airport on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off the inaugural Air India Express flight and distributed boarding passes to the first batch of passengers.

The flight will operate four days a week - Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday - in both directions.

The service has been launched under the state's Civil Aviation Policy 2025. Under the policy, the state government is boosting international connectivity by providing a subsidy of Rs 15 lakh per flight.

This financial backing effectively slashes travel costs, bringing down ticket prices from around Rs 25,000 to approximately Rs 12,000.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised that Indore is a rapidly growing metro and the state's economic capital.

"Expanding international connectivity is our top priority. This four-days-a-week service will immensely benefit trade, tourism, and the NRI diaspora living in the Gulf," Yadav said.

He also highlighted the state's broader aviation vision, including the construction of concrete helipads in every assembly constituency and airstrips in every district.

Air India Express Flight IX-247 departed Indore at 7.50 pm with 81 passengers (79 adults and two infants).

Meanwhile, Flight IX-248 will return from Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning with 163 passengers (158 adults and five infants). A 170-seater Airbus A320 is deployed on this route.

Lalwani urges expansion plans ahead of Simhastha

MP Shankar Lalwani said the airport's annual capacity has reached 4.3 million passengers.

Looking ahead to Simhastha 2028, a master plan for airport expansion, including a new terminal and a parallel taxiway, has been proposed. Lalwani urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to expedite the allocation of 143 acres of land to handle the upcoming surge in passenger traffic.