Indore Assistant Postmaster Murder: Husband Still Absconding, Family Protests Outside Police Station | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three days after the brutal murder of assistant postmaster Urmila Saini, her husband, Akhilesh Saini, remains absconding. Police said his last known location was traced to Sarwate Bus Stand, after which he disappeared.

On Monday, family members, relatives, local residents and postal department employees staged a protest outside Sanyogitaganj police station and submitted a memorandum to station in-charge KP Yadav, demanding his immediate arrest.

Police said five teams have been deployed to trace the accused. Investigators are monitoring transactions made using a debit card he allegedly took while fleeing and have also sent teams to the homes of relatives outside the city.

"He should be tortured the same way he tortured my mother": Daughter

The victim's daughter, Preksha Saini, alleged that the murder was meticulously planned. She claimed her father had secretly ordered the murder weapon online and hidden it from the family until police recovered the empty knife box from the house.

"After killing my mother, he showered and threw his blood-stained clothes into the drain behind our house, where police later recovered them," she alleged.

Seeking strict punishment, she said, "My father should not just be hanged or killed in an encounter. He deserves to be punished with the same cruelty and agony that he inflicted upon my mother."

Post-mortem findings

According to Preksha, her grandmother saw the injuries during the post-mortem examination.

She alleged that Akhilesh first struck Urmila on the head with a heavy object, fracturing her skull and rendering her unconscious before repeatedly stabbing her.

Allegations of spyware & surveillance

Preksha also alleged that her father closely monitored her mother. She claimed he had gifted Urmila a mobile phone during Diwali that continuously recorded her activities and routinely checked the recordings whenever she returned from work. According to her, the couple frequently argued over Urmila going to work.

Seven-year-old son performs last rites

Meanwhile, the tragedy has left Urmila's seven-year-old son, Avyakt, struggling to comprehend the loss.

The child performed his mother's immersion rites at Omkareshwar on Monday and reportedly kept asking relatives why his head had been shaved.