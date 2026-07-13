Indore Postal Assistant Murder: Family, Postal Workers Protest Outside Police Station; Demand Action Against Absconding Husband | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the death of woman postal assistant in Indore, family members, relatives, local residents and employees of the Postal Department staged a protest outside police station on Monday.

The protest was staged outside Sanyogitaganj Police Station, demanding the immediate arrest of the absconding husband of Postal Assistant Urmila Saini, who was allegedly murdered at her government quarters in Indore.

The protest was held three days after the murder, with demonstrators expressing anger over the police's failure to arrest the main accused.

They submitted a memorandum to the police, demanding swift action and justice for the victim.

The protest was led by the All India Railway Mail Service and Mail Motor Service Employees Union (Class III), Madhya Pradesh Circle, along with other Postal Department employee unions and members of the public. The memorandum was handed over to Station House Officer.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: A woman, identified as Urmila Saini, who worked as a postal assistant at the MG Road Post Office, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Akhilesh Saini, with a sharp-edged weapon at their residence in Dak Kunj Colony under the Manorama Ganj police station… pic.twitter.com/Ik2s4JOXkt — IANS (@ians_india) July 11, 2026

In the memorandum, the protesters demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible, strict legal action, a fair and speedy investigation, security and proper support for the victim's family, and stronger safety measures for women employees.

Urmila Saini, a resident of Dak Kunj Colony and a Postal Assistant with the Postal Department, was found murdered at her government residence on Saturday.

The incident came to light when her two children returned home from school around 1 pm. They found the main door open and the television playing loudly. When they entered the house, they found their mother lying in a pool of blood.

Police are continuing the search for the absconding husband, who is the main accused in the case.

Read full story below :