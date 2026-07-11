Indore Horror: 38-Year-Old Postal Assistant Stabbed To Death By Husband; Daughter Reveals Accused Often Checked 'Mom's WhatsApp'— VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old postal assistant was found dead at her government quarters in Indore on Saturday. Her husband is absconding.

The incident took place at Dak Kunj Postal Colony under the Sanyogitaganj police station area. Based on prima facie investigation, police suspect her husband stabbed her to death and fled.

A heartbreaking video of the couple's daughter has surfaced on social media, in which she is seen crying as she speaks about the family's situation. She alleged that her father had linked her mother's WhatsApp to his phone and checked her messages every day, leading to frequent arguments.

The girl claimed that fights happened almost daily, and whenever she or her brother tried to intervene, they were also beaten by their father.

The deceased was identified as Urmila Saini. Police suspect that her husband, Akhilesh Saini, killed her after an argument and later fled. A murder case has been registered, and police are searching for him.

According to police, the couple's two children were at school when the incident took place. Before the murder, Akhilesh reportedly visited the school around 9 am and told the children that he and their mother were going to Bhopal.

He asked them to go to their aunt's house after school and handed his daughter the house keys, ATM card and details about some valuables.

Children reach home only to find mom lying in pool of blood

However, after school, the children went home instead. They found the main door open and the television playing loudly. Inside, they saw their mother lying in a pool of blood and immediately called their maternal grandfather, who informed the police.

Police, along with the forensic team, reached the spot, collected evidence and sent the body for post-mortem.

Family members alleged that Urmila had been facing domestic violence and frequent fights with her husband for a long time. Local residents also said the couple often argued. Police are investigating whether a domestic dispute led to the murder, while the accused remains absconding.