Young Woman Hangs Herself In Indore, No Suicide Note Recovered; Mobile Phone, Laptop Seized

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman hanged herself on Friday, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The reason behind the suicide is not yet known.

The incident occurred in in the Banganga police station area in indore.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ayushi Thakkar.

She was employed at the Indore office of a private company based in Ahmedabad.

No suicide note was found at the scene during the search; however, the deceased's laptop and mobile phone have been seized for investigation.

Upon receiving the information, the Banganga police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. The reason behind the suicide is not yet known.

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The police are attempting to determine the cause of the suicide by examining these digital devices. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

During preliminary questioning, family members denied any knowledge of a romantic relationship or any other dispute.

The family stated that Ayushi was quiet by nature and deeply cared for all family members.

Ayushi's father, Santosh Thakkar, works in a factory. She is survived by a younger sister and a brother.

Officials stated that clear information regarding the reason for the suicide would only emerge after the post-mortem report is received and the mobile phone and laptop are examined.

The Banganga police have registered a case and are investigating the matter from all angles.

Mechanic, stressed after breaking his leg, dies by consuming poison

A similar case of suicide was reported where a 50-year-old lathe machine mechanic residing in the Rau police station area consumed poison. He was admitted to MY Hospital in critical condition, where he passed away during treatment around 4 AM on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Baijnath, son of Gurucharan Chauhan.