166 Attached Health Staff Recalled To Strengthen The Indore New District Hospital Workforce | 166 Attached Health Staff Recalled To Strengthen The Indore New District Hospital Workforce

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major administrative move aimed at ensuring adequate manpower for the upcoming 300-bed District Hospital on Dhar Road, the Health Department has cancelled the attachments of 166 officers and employees serving at various health institutions and directed them to report back to their original postings at the District Hospital, Indore.

According to the official order, the recalled personnel include doctors, nursing officers, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, radiographers, ward boys and sanitation workers. Their attachments have been terminated with immediate effect, and all employees have been instructed to assume their duties at the District Hospital without delay.

Health Department officials said the decision has been taken to ensure that the newly constructed hospital has sufficient human resources before healthcare services are launched. The 300-bed facility is expected to become operational soon, with its inauguration reportedly proposed for July 18.

Department sources stated that the administration is focused on avoiding staff shortages during the hospital's initial phase of operation. The reassignment is expected to facilitate the smooth functioning of essential medical and support services from the very beginning.

The order has sparked discussions across various government healthcare institutions, as several facilities will now have to adjust their staffing arrangements following the return of attached personnel.

Officials, however, maintained that the move is essential for the successful commissioning of the new District Hospital, which is expected to significantly enhance healthcare infrastructure and improve access to quality medical services for residents of Indore and surrounding areas.