Jungle To Come Alive Soon At Indore Zoo With Immersive 14-D Experience | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Visitors to Indore Zoo will soon be able to experience wildlife like never before as the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is set to introduce a state-of-the-art 14-D theatre, which is now in its final stage of construction.

Once the remaining work is complete, the facility will open to the public, offering an immersive digital journey through forests and wildlife.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspected the theatre on Wednesday and reviewed the ongoing work carried out by the construction agency.

Appreciating the project, he said the initiative reflects Indore's tradition of innovation. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about the city, the mayor said that "while other cities are still thinking, Indore has already accomplished the task."

The 14-D theatre has been designed to provide visitors with much more than a conventional movie experience.

Using advanced technology, audiences will feel the effects of rain, wind, water splashes, forests, wildlife movements and even roller-coaster-like motion, creating a realistic virtual jungle adventure.

Through specially designed films and immersive effects, both children and adults will get an opportunity to closely experience nature while learning about wildlife conservation in an engaging manner.

Alongside the theatre, the civic body has also developed a Digital Garden, Digital Maze and Digital Experience Zone, aimed at combining education, entertainment and environmental awareness through modern technology.