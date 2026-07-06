ECIT Cyber Help Desks Open At 5 Police Stations In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major step to curb the rising incidence of online fraud, city police on Monday launched specialised ECIT (Expert Cyber Investigation Team) Cyber Help Desks atfive police stations.

The initiative was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh at Palasia police station, while the other four locations—Rajendra Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Bhanwarkuan and the Crime Branch—joined the event virtually.

The dedicated help desks aim to provide swift, localised assistance to victims of cybercrime.

Instead of navigating multiple channels, citizens can now report financial fraud and online scams directly at the nearest designated police station.

Inspecting the help desk at Palasia police station, Singh stressed the need for immediate action.

He directed all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and senior officers to prioritise prompt legal action and relief for victims. "Whenever a victim approaches with a complaint, officers must prioritise immediate legal action and victim relief first.

Investigating which police station jurisdiction the complainant belongs to can be determined later," he said.

The launch coincided with the police department's Safe Click 2.0 campaign. Interacting with students, the Police Commissioner said awareness remains the most effective weapon against cybercrime.

He urged people to immediately report cases of financial fraud through the national cyber helpline, 1930, to help freeze stolen funds at the earliest.