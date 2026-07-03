Indore Municipal Corporation Grants Regular Pay Scale To 535 Daily-Wage Employees | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has approved regular pay scales for 535 eligible daily-wage employees in compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court.

According to an order issued by the IMC on Wednesday, the decision follows a prolonged legal process stemming from an Industrial Tribunal award in favour of 1,390 employees. The award was subsequently challenged before the Madhya Pradesh High Court and later the Supreme Court.

To comply with the court's directions, the corporation first constituted a seven-member committee on March 16 to verify the service records of all 1,391 employees. Based on the committee's findings, a five-member high-level committee was constituted on March 31 to examine their eligibility.

The verification found that 535 employees met the minimum educational qualifications prescribed under the Madhya Pradesh Gazette notification dated July 15, 2015. The committee recommended extending to them the pay scale applicable to permanent Class-IV employees, along with benefits including seven days of casual leave and 15 days of earned leave.

The proposal was placed before the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) through a communication dated May 29. The MiC approved the proposal through Resolution No. 16 on June 18.

Following the approval, the IMC has formally sanctioned regular Class-IV pay scales for the 535 eligible employees. The order states that the benefit has been granted in compliance with the decisions of the Industrial Tribunal, the High Court and the Supreme Court after scrutiny of the employees' service records and educational qualifications.