Direct Bhopal - Noida Flights Begin; New Route Offers Better Access To Delhi - NCR | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Direct flight service between Bhopal and Noida began on Wednesday, offering passengers a new travel option to the Delhi-NCR region.

IndiGo's first flight from Noida was welcomed at Bhopal airport with a traditional water cannon salute.

On the first day, 41 passengers arrived in Bhopal from Noida, while 12 passengers travelled from Bhopal to Noida.

Although the passenger count was low on the inaugural day, the airline and airport authorities expect the numbers to increase in the coming weeks.

Under the new service, IndiGo flight 6E-7653 departs from Noida at 5:20 pm and lands in Bhopal at 6:50 pm.

The return flight, 6E-7654, leaves Bhopal at 7:10 pm and reaches Noida at 9:25 pm. The airline is operating a 72-seat ATR aircraft on this route. The one-way fare is currently around ₹4,600.

The new service is expected to benefit passengers travelling to and from the Delhi-NCR region.

From Noida International Airport, travellers can also take connecting flights to several domestic and international destinations, making travel easier for business travellers and frequent flyers.

With the launch of this route, passengers flying from Bhopal to Delhi-NCR now have another option. At present, Air India operates two flights and IndiGo operates three flights between Bhopal and Delhi.

The new direct Noida service is expected to improve connectivity and offer greater convenience.