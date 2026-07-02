Madhya Pradesh July 2, 2026, Weather Updates: Monsoon Advances Across State; Red Alert For Dhar, Barwani As Heavy Rain To Continue Till July 4 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The southwest monsoon is continuing to advance across Madhya Pradesh. On Wednesday, it moved through several districts of the Sagar and Bhopal divisions.

Weather on Thursday

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, the monsoon is expected to reach the Ujjain and Gwalior-Chambal divisions on Thursday.

The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in many parts of the state on Thursday. An orange alert for extremely heavy rain has been issued for Harda, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Chhindwara, Pandhurna and Balaghat districts. These areas may receive 4 to 8 inches of rainfall in the next 24 hours.

A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for Ashoknagar, Dewas, Khandwa, Betul, Sagar, Mandla and Dindori.

Apart from this, thunderstorms and rain are likely in several districts, including Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Indore, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Burhanpur, Barwani, Khargone, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

The weather department said rainfall remained below normal in June, but better rainfall is expected from July onwards.

Historically, nearly one-third of the state's monsoon rainfall is recorded in July. For example, Bhopal receives around 14 inches of its annual average rainfall of 39 inches during July alone.

Jabalpur records the highest July rainfall among the state's major cities, receiving over 17 inches on average. Around 40 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's seasonal rainfall is usually recorded during this month.

Madhya Pradesh's average annual rainfall is 37.3 inches, while Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior typically receive 38 to 39 inches of rainfall each year.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

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Weather in next 2 days

July 3

Red Alert: Dhar and Barwani

Orange Alert: Khargone, Dewas, Harda and Chhindwara

Yellow Alert: Ujjain, Indore, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Narmadapuram, Betul, Pandhurna, Seoni and Balaghat

Thunderstorm & Rain Alert

Rain and thunderstorms are likely in: Bhopal, Sehore, Vidisha, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

July 4

Red Alert: Khargone

Orange Alert: Barwani, Burhanpur and Chhindwara

Yellow Alert: Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Sehore, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Pandhurna, Seoni, Balaghat and Sagar

Rain, Thunderstorm & Lightning Alert

Rain, thunderstorms and lightning are likely in: Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Alirajpur, Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Dindori, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Mauganj, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.