From Daily To Monthly: No Uniform System For Counting Temple Offerings In MP | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has put the spotlight on how temple offerings are handled.

A Free Press investigation has found that Madhya Pradesh has no uniform mechanism for counting temple donations. Donation boxes are opened daily at some temples, twice a week at others, weekly at some, and only when required or once a month at a few.

Despite safeguards such as CCTV surveillance, committee oversight and bank deposits at major shrines, there is no standard operating procedure governing the process across the state.

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Ujjain

Annual donations: Rs 140 crore to Rs 142 crore

The Mahakaleshwar Temple records annual donations of around Rs 140 crore to Rs 142 crore. It has 95 donation boxes, while devotees can also contribute digitally through QR codes.

Donation boxes are opened once every week under tight security in the presence of inspectors, assistant administrators and other temple officials. The cash is counted before being deposited in a bank.

The entire counting process is photographed and monitored through CCTV cameras to ensure transparency.

Employees engaged in counting are required to follow strict protocols, including wearing clothes without pockets or garments with stitched-shut pockets before entering the counting room to eliminate any possibility of irregularities.

Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Khandwa

Annual donations: Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore

Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga receives around Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore in annual donations through both offline and online modes.

Around 25 donation boxes have been installed across the temple premises for cash offerings, while devotees can also donate through QR codes placed throughout the temple. The donation boxes are opened twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday.

The counting is conducted in the presence of a tehsildar-rank officer, patwaris, the additional CEO and other temple staff. After counting, the money is deposited directly into the bank.

SDM, Punasa, and Omkareshwar Temple Trust member Pankaj Verma said the QR code-based donation system was introduced only last month.

Earlier, all donations were received through donation boxes. Gold and silver donations are comparatively fewer.

Revenue generated through the temple's quick darshan booking system is deposited into the temple's bank account and invested in fixed deposits.

Vindhyawasini Mata Temple, Salkanpur, Sehore

Annual donations: Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore

Annual donations at the temple range between Rs 8 crore and Rs 10 crore. Devotees obtain an official receipt while making donations at the designated counter or place their offerings in donation boxes.

Unlike other temples with fixed schedules, donation boxes are opened only when they become full or when the trust requires funds for expenses such as salaries or temple activities.

According to Salkanpur Trust chairman Mahesh Upadhyay, no cash is accepted directly by any individual.

The counting is conducted in a dedicated counting room equipped with high-resolution CCTV cameras in presence of the chairman, government-appointed trust members, senior temple officials and security personnel.

The amount is then deposited in a bank the following day by the trust secretary.

Gold and silver offerings are verified by committee members and goldsmiths who verify the authenticity and purity of the ornaments. The offerings are weighed, documented and stored in a strong room.

Sharda Devi Temple, Maihar

Annual donations: Rs 25 crore

The Sharda Devi Temple receives around Rs 25 crore in annual donations. Every donation is acknowledged with an official receipt, while sealed donation boxes are opened daily, except on Sundays when counting is done on Monday.

According to Satna ADM Vikas, gold and silver offerings are documented daily and transferred to the treasury, where they have been stored under SAF security for nearly two decades.

The treasury conducts periodic verification to ensure that the physical stock matches the temple's records. Temple accounts, including salaries of nearly 200 employees, are fully audited.