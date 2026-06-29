Ex-Spl DG, Cricketer Son Booked For Assault In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Special Director General of Police Shailesh Singh, his cricketer son Shashank Singh and their driver were booked for allegedly assaulting a domestic worker at their Ratibad residence. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

According to the complaint lodged with Ratibad police station, Vipendra Singh Tomar (31) of Rewa came to Bhopal three days ago to work as a cook.

He alleged that he was hired on June 25 at Singh's Mendori Road residence on a monthly salary of Rs 15,000, along with food and accommodation.

Tomar claimed family members frequently found fault with his work and allegedly took away his mobile phone. An argument broke out on Saturday morning after he asked them to return the mobile.

Tomar alleged that Shailesh Singh, Shashank Singh and driver Mishra entered his room, abused and assaulted him with fists and kicks.

He further alleged that he was forced to transfer Rs 1,000 from his mobile towards food and accommodation before being asked to leave.

Tomar later approached Ratibad police station with a relative and sought action. Police have registered a case under charges of assault, abusive language and common intention.

Ratibad police station in-charge Rasbihari Sharma said the matter is under investigation and further action will follow the inquiry.

Past disputes

In 2022, Shailesh Singh's mother and elder brother Kamlesh Singh accused him of harassment in a dispute over ancestral property.

In December 2024, villagers allegedly attacked the former DG's vehicle in Khajuri when he had gone for demarcation of land belonging to his son-in-law.

IPL player

Shashank Singh has represented Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and is currently playing for Punjab Kings in the IPL.