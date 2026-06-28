Special Train Between Kanpur And Madurai Via Bhopal Starting July 1; Direct Benefit For Passengers From Bhopal, Itarsi, And Bina | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The railway administration has decided to operate a special train (No. 01925/01926) between Kanpur Central and Madurai.

This special service will provide direct rail connectivity between the historic and religious city of Kanpur in North India and the famous temple city of Madurai in South India. Additionally, passengers at Bina, Bhopal, and Itarsi stations, falling under the Bhopal Division of West Central Railway, will also benefit from this special train.

Train No. 01925 Kanpur Central–Madurai Special

This train will depart from Kanpur Central at 08:10 AM every Wednesday for a total of five trips, running from July 1, 2026, to July 29, 2026. It will reach Madurai after making scheduled stops at Bina (15:40), Bhopal (17:20), and Itarsi (19:25).

Train No. 01926 Madurai–Kanpur Central Special

This train will depart from Madurai every Saturday for a total of five trips, running from July 4, 2026, to August 1, 2026. On the return journey, it will reach Kanpur Central after stopping at Itarsi (15:05), Bhopal (17:05), Bina (20:25), and Lalitpur (21:13). Stoppages: Pokhrayan, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Lalitpur, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, and Dindigul.

Train Composition: This special train will consist of a total of 22 coaches, comprising— SLRD – 01, SLR – 01, General Class – 04, Sleeper Class – 08, AC 3-Tier (3AC) – 07, and AC 2-Tier (2AC) – 01.